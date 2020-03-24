Lincoln-Way Central Students Win National Art Award
Three Lincoln-Way Central students won National Awards in the 2020 Scholastic Art and Writing competition.
Melanie Piunti received a Gold Award for her colored pencil drawing, Olivia Freiberg received a Silver Award for her painting, and Lukas Katilius received a Silver Award for his photography.
This year, nearly 320,000 works of art were submitted across the nation to the Scholastic Art and Writing competition. From those, 2,900 were chosen to receive national medals. Those students will be recognized in a week-long series of events in New York City the first week of June, including a ceremony at Carnegie Hall on June 4th to celebrate the success of these talented students. “To receive a National medal is a huge honor for those students, and a clear testament to their talent, creativity, and hard work,” said Phil Labriola, Art Department Chair.