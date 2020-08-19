Target Date of Blended Learning As Lincoln-Way District 210 Votes to Go Remote
File photo/Lincoln-Way East High School/ss
The Lincoln Way 210 Board voted to go to fully remote learning for the start of the school year. The board voted 4-3 to make the change to the districts plan Initially the board approved a hybrid back to school model.
School was scheduled to begin Thursday, August 20th but now Thursday and Friday will be planning days. Remote Learning will occur from August 31, 2020 – September 18, 2020. Lincoln-Way 210 has set a target to move to Blended Learning – A/B Days on September 21, 2020.
Message to the Lincoln-Way Community:
During the week of 8/24/2020 – 8/28/2020, we will bring approximately 25% of students into the building each day. Students will follow a modified schedule to meet their teachers and obtain materials for Remote Learning. Full Remote Learning will begin Monday, August 31, 2020.
- Monday, August 24 – Students with last name beginning with A-E
- Tuesday, August 25 – Students with last name beginning with F-K
- Wednesday, August 26 – Students with last name beginning with L-Q
- Thursday, August 27 – Students with last name beginning with R-Z
- Friday, August 28 – Remote Planning Day: No Student Attendance