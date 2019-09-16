Lincoln-Way East Football Flag Carrier
The Lincoln-Way East Varsity Football Team is proud to announce a new tradition established this season. Each week they will select a “Flag Carrier” to carry the U.S. Flag into the stadium with the team.
The player carrying the flag that week is honoring a family member or friend that is currently serving or has served in the United States of America Armed Forces.
The actual flag they are carrying was brought to the team by the Cap family. Bruno Cap is a senior linebacker on the varsity team. His brother, Sean, is a specialist in the U.S. Army and former Lincoln-Way North football player. Sean carried this very flag with him on his tour of duty in Kuwait and sent it home in hopes it will bring the Lincoln-Way East Football program the same steadfast determination and strength it gave him on his tour of duty. Bruno Cap proudly carried the flag into the stadium in honor of his brother Sean before the Griffins’ week 1 victory over Stevenson.
Last week at Naperville Central, the Griffins once again honored a brother of one of their players, as senior defensive back Chase Zawilinski carried the flag in honor of his brother Jake Zawilinski. Jake played football at Lincoln-Way East and is a “Seamen Apprentice” in the U.S. Navy currently stationed at the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
This week junior offensive lineman Robert Clark is carrying the Flag in honor of his father, Mr. Ronald Clark. Mr. Clark served in the United States Marines Corp from 1990-
1998. He was a part of the Force Recon Division 2nd Platoon 2nd Marines and served in both Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield.
Thank you to Sean Cap, Jake Zawilinski, and Ronald Clark, and to all who have served and are serving our great nation.