Lincoln-Way East Students to Study Alongside Argonne Scientists
Lincoln-Way East students will soon be getting hands-on experience alongside top scientists at Argonne National Laboratory’s Center for Nanoscale Materials.
Through Argonne’s Exemplary Student Research Program, student teams conduct experiments using their particle accelerator called the Advanced Photon Source (APS). This year the following students are representing East in this program: Seniors- Jacob Shalabi, Greg Kwan, Ritul Soni, Jilllian Ketchen, Asher David, and Erica Strojny; Juniors- Aidan Dauber and Jillian Mills.
East’s students will work with Argonne scientist, Dr. Xuedan Ma at the Center for Nanoscale Materials (CNM), to prepare a research proposal, design and set up an experiment, gather and analyze data, make conclusions, and prepare a final poster.
This is the fourth year Lincoln-Way East has participated in the program. Previously, the Griffins tested catalytic converters, iron supplements, and heavy metals in sunflowers. Each year their project has had a definite conclusion. The research and design of both their poster and abstract prompted the students’ work to be displayed in the Learning Center at Argonne and on its education website.
When asked why they wanted to be a part of this experience, students gave the following responses.