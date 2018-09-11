On Sunday, September 23, 2018, Lincoln-Way East will host their 2018 Homecoming Parade. The parade will step off at 3:00 p.m. from Lincoln-Way East High School as participants make their way southbound on Aspen Street. The parade will then turn westbound on Vail Drive, gradually turning north until hitting Colorado Avenue. Parade participants will then head westbound on Colorado Avenue and end at the west parking lot entrance of Lincoln-Way East. “The students love it when they see the community in the streets cheering on their sports, activities and

groups,” says Lincoln-Way East Student Activities Coordinator, Jaime Pearson.

The parade will include members of the Lincoln-Way Marching Band, students in various sports and activities, as well as community groups. All residents, Lincoln-Way alum and families are welcome to line the streets to celebrate in the Griffin pride.