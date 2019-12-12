Lincoln-Way East’s AJ Henning to Play in All-American Bowl
Lincoln-Way East’s AJ Henning will be amongst the top 100 players in the country as he suits up for the nation’s most prestigious high school all-star football game, the 20th annual All-American Bowl.
Representatives from the All-American Bowl recently visited Lincoln-Way East for a jersey presentation ceremony. “AJ, it all starts here,” said Mercedes Resendis. “We are extremely excited to bring the ‘Road to the Dome’ tour here to Lincoln-Way East High School to welcome AJ to the All-American Bowl family.”
AJ will leave the Lincoln-Way East football program as the most decorated player in school history. He was a consensus All-Stater this year and was named the SWSC Player of the Year, Player of the Year by WJOL Radio/Edgytim, Player of the Year by the Joliet Herald Newspaper, Player of the Year by the Daily Southtown Newspaper, Player of the Year by the Chicago Sun-Times Newspaper, and recently named the Gatorade State of Illinois Player of the Year.
“He’s a warrior and a fierce competitor on the football field. Off the field, AJ has accepted his accolades with great humility and team goals always remained his top priority,” said Lincoln-Way East Head Coach Rob Zvonar. “AJ it’s been an honor and a privilege to be your coach. We thank you and look forward to watching all the even more amazing things you do in your future.”
Henning thanked all his coaches for pushing him to be the best he could be. He also thanked his Griffin teammates, the 2019 Class 8A State Champions, who were in the audience supporting Henning during the jersey presentation. “This couldn’t be possible without you guys. You guys elevated my game to a whole other level, especially that defense playing against you guys every day in the summer. I couldn’t be receiving this award without you guys!”
Along with Devin O’Rourke (Northwestern) and Nick Allegretti (Kansas City Chiefs), AJ is Lincoln-Way East’s third All-American. The All-American Bowl will be aired on NBC on January 4, 2020 at 12 p.m.