Lincoln-Way Installs New Solar Panels
Lincoln-Way East and Lincoln-Way West recently received a K-12 Illinois Solar Schools Grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation to install solar panels. This grant is for $6,600 and covers most of the expense of a 1kW Solar PV solar panel system. The new solar panels were recently installed on the roofs of each building, above the Warriors Lodge at Lincoln-Way West, and above the science classrooms at Lincoln-Way East.
The energy the solar panels are producing can be viewed in real-time online at Lincoln-Way East and Lincoln-Way West. This program provides an hour by hour breakdown of energy production and information for easy understanding of how much energy was produced each day. For example, on August 20, 2020 the solar panels produced 5.12 kWh of energy, enough to power one light bulb for 33 nights. Teachers plan to implement information from the solar panels into their curriculum by using the data provided by the panels in the classroom and accessing enriching lessons to engage students and teach them about energy use, production, and the environment.
The solar panels are hooked up to the ComEd electrical grid that services electricity to the surrounding community. Both Lincoln-Way East and West plan to participate in a SOLARbration this fall.