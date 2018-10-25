Lincoln-Way Marching Band Grand Champions

The Lincoln-Way Marching Band was named 2018 Grand Champions at the State of Illinois Marching Band Championships at Illinois State University on October 20th. The Lincoln-Way community is invited to a reception to celebrate the LWMB accomplishments on Sunday, October 28 at 6 p.m. at Lincoln-Way East High School.

The LWMB traveled to ISU this past weekend to compete against 50 of the finest marching bands in the state of Illinois. In addition to being named Grand Champion in the Finals round, the Lincoln-Way Marching Band was first place in Class 6A, and earned caption awards for Outstanding Music Performance, Outstanding Visual Performance, and Crowd Appeal.

The LWMB, composed of students from all three Lincoln-Way high schools, is directed by Chris Mroczek, Justin Barnish, Cary Ruklic, and Dr. Bert Johnson.

The LWMB will compete in their final competition this weekend at the Bands of America Super Regional at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri before beginning to make preparations for their performance in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day.

