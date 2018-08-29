Lincoln-Way Marching Band members Grand Marshals of Manhattan Parade

This Labor Day, the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Manhattan Labor Day Parade. The parade steps off at 11:00 a.m., with approximately 35 entries.

The theme of the parade this year is “Celebrating the Illinois Bicentennial,” which commemorates the 200th birthday of our state.

Heading the parade lineup will be nearly 300 Grand Marshals. In mid-August, members of the Lincoln-Way Marching Band (LWMB) were asked to be the ceremonial leaders of the parade route, and are said to be excited to execute their duties.

President of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, Shari Fiocca says, “The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce takes great pleasure in selecting the Lincoln-Way Marching Band as the 2018 Manhattan Labor Day Parade Grand Marshals. Their dedication and hard work have earned them the privilege of performing at the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade. We are proud to honor them and their success in their musical endeavors.”

Band members will lead all participants through the route beginning at the intersection of South State Street and 2nd Street. The parade will head northwest on State Street, eventually turning right (east) onto East North Street. The parade will finish at Thelma Avenue.

“The LWMB is honored to be selected as the Grand Marshal for this year’s Manhattan Labor Day Parade,” says Director Justin Barnish. “The group is comprised of outstandingly talented and hardworking students and we could not be more proud of their achievements. We look forward to seeing you along the parade route on Labor Day!”