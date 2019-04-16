Lincoln-Way Marching Band to Perform In 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®

On Monday, April 15, the Lincoln-Way Marching Band, was selected to perform in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, representing the state of Illinois. This will mark the first Parade appearance by the band. Lincoln-Way Marching Band will join the Parade to the call of “Let’s Have a Parade,” the iconic phrase that has signaled the start of every Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1924.

Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence, musical and marching abilities for the event, which hosts 3.5 million live spectators and more than 50 million viewers. Lincoln-Way Marching Band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of nine selected bands to march in the 94th edition of the annual holiday spectacle.

Lincoln-Way will spend the next 18 months planning for their Parade appearance. Thanksgiving of 2020 will take place on November 26th.