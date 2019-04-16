Lincoln-Way Marching Band to perform in 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ®

The Lincoln-Way Marching Band, was selected to perform in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ® , representing the state of Illinois. This will mark the first Parade appearance by the band. Lincoln-Way Marching Band will join the Parade to the call of “Let’s Have a Parade,” the iconic phrase that has signaled the start of every Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1924.

Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence, musical and marching abilities to captivate more than 3.5 million live spectators and more than 50 million viewers. Lincoln-Way Marching Band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of nine selected bands to march in the 94 th edition of the annual holiday spectacle. The band will join the revelry along with other iconic Macy’s staples: floats, giant character balloons, clowns and superstar performers galore on Thanksgiving Day 2020, helping to create an unforgettable experience for millions.

“As the reigning Illinois Marching Band Grand Champions, Lincoln-Way is clearly a band of the highest caliber,” said Wesley Whatley, creative producer, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “It is their success on the national stage, paired with their imaginative show programs, high level of difficulty and incredible musicianship that landed Lincoln-Way High School Marching Band a coveted spot to join us in New York. We look forward to welcoming Lincoln-Way to the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!”

“There are very few accomplishments that hold the status of the Macy’s Parade in the marching band community. We are truly honored, overwhelmed and humbled by being selected to perform in this magnificent national Thanksgiving Day tradition,” said Bert Johnson, director of bands for Lincoln-Way. “Our students past and present have worked hard to make this ensemble something our community, families, and the school district are proud

of and we are incredibly grateful to be designated with this honor.

Lincoln-Way will spend the next 18 months planning for their Parade appearance. Rehearsals and creative fundraising events not only bring the school and the community closer, but also prepare the students for the march of a lifetime. For more than 90 years, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has given thanks to what Macy’s values most –- its loyal fans. More than 5,000 Macy’s employees and dedicated volunteers work tirelessly to create a spectacular event that entertains the cheerful crowds and provides joy to millions at home watching on Thanksgiving Day. Stretching down a more than two- mile-long route in New York City, the spectacle is alive with gleaming color, music and smiles.

About the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: With more than 50 million viewers across the country and more than 3.5 million spectators that line up along the streets of New York City each year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event.

For more than 90 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade proudly marches down a more than 2-mile route in New York City with more than 8,000 participants in tow including Macy’s employees, their families, celebrities, athletes, clowns and dance groups spreading holiday cheer. The Parade also features America’s best marching bands, fabulous floats and Macy’s signature giant helium character balloons. For more information on the Macy’s Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade or call the Parade hotline at (212) 494-4495.