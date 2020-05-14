      Breaking News
Lincoln-Way West Coach Named “Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

May 14, 2020 @ 7:14am

Lincoln-Way West’s Ryan White was recently named “Girls Basketball Coach of the Year” by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

The Warriors finished the season with a 32-4 record and a State Runner Up finish. White has been a head coach at Lincoln-Way for 14 years, first as the head coach at Lincoln-Way Central for three years, then moving to Lincoln-Way West when it opened in 2009.

“I was blessed with great kids on and off the floor who represented New Lenox, Manhattan, and Lincoln-Way West in the best possible way,” said White. “Also, I was blessed with a great coaching staff and tremendous support from our administration and our students. Those ingredients lead to a magical season.”

