Lincoln’s Birthday Means Free Admission To Lincoln Museum
FILE - In this July 8, 2003 file photo, a young boy walks past the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill. The chairman of the foundation behind the Library and Museum says fundraising is drying up because of tensions between library directors and the state agency that oversees it. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Fans of Abraham Lincoln are getting a break this week. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is offering free admission on Wednesday, in honor of Lincoln’s birthday. This would be Lincoln’s 211th birthday.