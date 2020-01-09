Lipinski Statement After Classified Briefing on Iran
U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski, D-IL, (AP Photo/Brian Kersey)
Congressman Dan Lipinski (IL-3) released the following statement today:
“While I can’t say much about the specific content of the classified briefing, Administration officials signaled that tensions with Iran have eased significantly since Iran’s attack last night on Iraqi military bases housing American and other nations’ troops. This should be a great relief to all Americans. No one should want a war with Iran.
“While immediate high-level tensions have eased, Iran continues to be a very dangerous country whose influence is expansive across the Middle East and whose actions continue to threaten regional and American security. There are still questions about how America moves forward with a strategic plan with respect to Iran and how America will respond to Iranian aggression in the future. Congress must have input addressing these questions.”