llinois’ Cockburn Declares for NBA Draft
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is seen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn is declaring for the NBA Draft. The All-American big man announced the decision on social media yesterday. Cockburn averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 65-percent from the field during his sophomore campaign. The seven-footer from Jamaica helped lead the Illini to a 24-and-7 record. Illinois won the Big Ten Tournament championship and earned an NCAA Tournament number-one seed.