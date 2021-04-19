      Breaking News
llinois’ Cockburn Declares for NBA Draft

Apr 19, 2021 @ 10:42am
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is seen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn  is declaring for the NBA Draft. The All-American big man announced the decision on social media yesterday. Cockburn averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 65-percent from the field during his sophomore campaign. The seven-footer from Jamaica helped lead the Illini to a 24-and-7 record. Illinois won the Big Ten Tournament championship and earned an NCAA Tournament number-one seed.

