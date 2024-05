Stands are under construction on the Champ-de-Mars, foreground, with the Champ-de-Mars Arena in background, Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Paris. The Champ-de-Mars will host the Beach Volleyball and Blind Football at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, while the Champ-de-Mars Arena will host judo, para judo, wrestling and wheelchair rugby. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

A native of Naperville is now an Olympian, and making history while doing so. Sarah Adam has been named to the 2024 US Wheelchair Rugby Team. She will compete in the Paralympics in Paris this summer, becoming the first woman to be named to the Men’s team. Adam is an assistant professor at St. Louis University