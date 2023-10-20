Local Bank Along With Will County Sheriff’s Office Help Mother Of Slain 6 Year Old Plainfield Township Boy

The mother of slain 6-year old Wadea Al-Fayoume of Plainfield Township, has been released from the hospital. The funeral for her son who was stabbed death allegedly by her landlord has already happened on Monday. Hanan Shaheen was just released on Thursday from the hospital after suffering numerous stab wounds. She and her son were attacked on Saturday, October 14th in the morning in a home they share with 71-year-old Joseph Czuba and his wife.

A local bank account has been set up in Shaheen’s name at M&M bank. Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles says social workers within the Sheriff’s office has been in contact with Hanan Shaheen and say she has no support network.

Most people who are victims of a crime, have family or a job or a place to live, but in the case of Hanan Shaheen the home she lived at was the scene of the crime.

Christy Lister from M&M bank opened a bank account together with Shaheen’s knowledge.

The 6-year-old was stabbed to death 26 times allegedly for his Muslim faith. His mother also stabbed and hospitalized. The Will County Sheriff’s office has set up temporary housing for the 32 year old woman. To donate, with all funds going to Shaheen, drop by any M&M bank or call Christy Lister (815) 467-4386.

To contact Christy Lister click here.