Local Basketball Star Heads to Indiana For High School
Jeremy Fears Jr. - Joliet West
With the uncertainty surrounding the status of high school sports in Illinois because of restrictions in place from Governor JB Pritzker, one of the best sophomores in the country is heading to Indiana. Jeremy Fears Jr. from Joliet West is transferring to a prep school in Indiana called La Lumiere.
Joliet West Head Coach Jeremy Kreigher tells WJOL that Fears will be back next year but because of Covid and the fear of not being able to play, he decided to leave.
La Lumiere is a 9th-12th grade boarding school in LaPorte County, Indiana and plays a national schedule.