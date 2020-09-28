      Breaking News
Local Business Donates to Joliet District 86

Sep 28, 2020 @ 1:26pm
Loading up the boxes for Joliet Public Schools District 86.

G&D Integrated in Channahon donated over 22,000 new file folders to Joliet Public Schools District 86. The folders will be used in the offices at the district’s 21 schools and administrative center. The donation was coordinated by G&D Integrated Business Operation Supervisor Daryl Reynolds. “Thank you G&D Integrated for this very generous donation,” said Joliet Public Schools District 86 Director for Communications Sandy Zalewski, “It is so nice to have additional new folders to keep everything organized during remote learning.” Joliet Public Schools District 86 currently serves over 10,200 Joliet students in grades PreKindergarten through eighth grade. The District is the fourth largest elementary school district in the state of Illinois.

