Local Business That Employs 50 People Has Closed
Tele-Cab/ss
After almost 30 years in business a local transportation company has had to close its doors. Tele-Cab opened in 1994 and originally had only 5 cabs in service but the company slowly grew and eventually had a fleet of 30 vehicles but General Manager John Buchanan says the current economic times along with competitors like Uber and Lyft made it difficult to compete.
Buchanan said he was stunned when he received the phone call last week saying that the doors were closing. When asked if there was any chance of the business opening back up with new owners once this crisis has passed, Buchanan said that it is something he is thinking about.
Over 50 people are now out of work as a result of the closure of the business with 40 drivers and over 10 office staff.