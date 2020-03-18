Big Box and Local Businesses Closed During Quarantine
Ikea Joliet/md
WJOL has learned of a few big box stores as well as our local businesses that have closed their doors during the COVID-19 outbreak and quarantine.
Some of these businesses are:
- IKEA, employees in distribution centers and in-stores will continue to work to fulfill online orders and pick ups.
- The Dock at Inwood
- Macy’s
- Sephora
- Nordstro
- Victoria’s Secret
- Apple
- Gap Inc. (which includes Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, Janie and Jack and Intermix)
Mall of America in Minnesota is closed.