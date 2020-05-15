Local Church Posts Sign Of Unity During The Age of COVID With Humor & Abidance
Friendship United Church sign in Bolingbrook during COVID-19/md
A church in Bolingbrook is known for their clever signs. In fact they have a page dedicated to “The Sign.” Friendship United Methodist Church is located along a busy east-west main road in Bolingbrook with thousands of people passing by the sign on a daily basis.
The church says, the “sign highlights events that take place at Friendship but we also use it to make people think, to chuckle a bit, or to reflect quietly on the wonder of God.”
This week’s sign reflects our world during the pandemic: United We Stand — 6 Feet A Part!
On their website, the church says, “A simple phrase or two can lighten the day, relieve the stress and strain of daily living, and put people in touch with the Lord.”
Visitors and new members often comment that one of the things that made them first take notice of Friendship Church was “The Sign!”
Church services are via zoom until further notice.