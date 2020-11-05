Local Churches Donate to Joliet Public School District 86
“Crossroads” – volunteers from Crossroads Christian Church
Volunteers from Crossroads Christian Church and Faith Lutheran Church, Halloween was a bit brighter for many Joliet children. The churches donated individual Halloween goody bags for Joliet District 86 meal distribution at Dirksen and Hufford Junior High Schools on October 29, 2020. Church volunteers handed out the treats while dressed up in Halloween costumes.
“The partnerships with these churches are amazing,” said Joliet Public Schools District 86 Director for Communications Sandy Zalewski, “I loved seeing all the smiling faces when the parents and students received the special treats.” Joliet Public Schools District 86 offers free grab-and-go meals for any children 18 years or younger every Monday and Thursday. The meals are available for curbside pick-up at Dirksen, Hufford, and Washington Junior High Schools from 6:30-7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. at Gompers Junior High School. Monday meals include enough food for three breakfasts and three lunches and Thursday meals provide food for two breakfasts and two lunches.