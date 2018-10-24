Local Couple Survives Helicopter Crash In Hawaii

A newly engaged couple from Will County are lucky to be alive after a helicopter they were in crashed in Hawaii. The pilot of a helicopter that crash-landed on a Kaneohe Bay sandbar had a medical emergency. A spokesperson with tour operator Novictor also told Hawaii News Now that the 57-year-old man is battling injuries to his back, head and chest. The two passengers in their 30’s from Joliet and Channahon suffered injuries including broken bones. The pilot passed out. The helicopter was in a deep dive. WJOL has exclusively learned that the woman was in the front seat while her fiancee was in the back frantically telling her to “pull up.” She did so and likely saved their lives. The helicopter leveled out and crash-landed on a sandbar. The couple is 35-year old Carli McConaughy from Channahon. She owns Salon Elevation from Essington. Her fiancee is from Joliet, 31-Adam Barnett. He went to Joliet Central and Carli was a graduate of Minooka High School.

The couple is being transported back to Illinois. The chopper went down yesterday afternoon in waist-deep water. The incident is under investigation.