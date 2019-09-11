Local Events Mark September 11th Terrorist Attacks
An American flag is unfurled at sunrise at the Pentagon in Washington on the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
New Lenox is honoring the victims of the 9/11 terrorists attacks. New Lenox Mayor Tim Balderman says each year they work with the VFW, the American Legion, Firefighters and Police officers to hold a ceremony. The New Lenox Patriot Day Ceremony will be held at the Firefighter’s Memorial in the New Lenox Commons on at 9:11am
Joliet Jr. College will hold a ceremony to honor the victims and survivors of the 9/11 attacks. Today’s ceremony will be held at 8:45 am Alumni Bell Tower on the Main Campus on Houbolt Road. The public is welcome to attend the memorial including first responders and veterans.