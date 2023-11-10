Local Government Offices Closed Today Plus Events Scheduled For Veterans Day

In observance of Veterans Day local village offices will be closed today, November 10th including Joliet, Bolingbrook, Plainfield, Crest Hill and more.

Events happening on Saturday.

Joliet: Veterans Day Breakfast & Celebration

Unidos Marketing Network

310 North Ottawa Street Joliet.

Calling all Veterans, their families and Veteran caregivers!

Join us for a heartwarming Veterans Day Breakfast & Celebration on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 9:00 AM This in-person event is dedicated to honoring and expressing gratitude to our brave Veterans.

Start your Saturday off right by indulging in a delicious catered pancake station and meet local Veterans. What better way to connect with fellow attendees, Veteran and their families than over pancakes!

Veterans in attendance will be allowed to share their stories of valor and sacrifice while serving our country.

Romeoville: Veterans Day Service, Saturday, November 11th, 2023 at 9AM

Returning this year, Veterans and a guest are invited to join us for a complimentary breakfast before the service begins at the Romeoville Recreation Center, 900 W. Romeo Rd. Breakfast will be available from 8:30-9 a.m. and registration is required to attend. Anyone is welcome to attend the service, which will begin promptly at 9 a.m.

Oswego: Veterans Day Ceremony