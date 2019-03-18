Local High School Asking For Community’s Help To Fill “Blessings Bags”

A local high school has started a new club to help those fighting cancer. Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox has started their newest club, Take a Stand to Cancer or TASC. They need students and the community to fill Blessings Bags for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. The club started after a couple of students lost parents to cancer earlier this year and they wanted to do something for other students whose parents are battling cancer.

They need to fill “Blessing Bags” and asking students and the community to help out. They’re looking for travel size lotions lip balms, travel size, games and puzzles, slippers and socks and even blankets for people to use while undergoing chemo. You can drop off items at Providence Catholic School until the end of March.

