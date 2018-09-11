Local High School Places Flags To Honor Victims of 9/11 By Monica DeSantis | Sep 11, 2018 @ 12:31 PM Steelmen students placed flags outside today in honor of the victims of the Sept. 11th terrorist attack 17 years ago. SHARE RELATED CONTENT New Playground Unveiled at Taft Elementary School Driver Dies After SUV Strikes Light Pole In Bolingbrook Free Event Focuses On Overscheduled Students May Hurt More Than Help Slammers In Frontier League Championship Ceremonies Being Held In Chicagoland For 9/11 Anniversary Frankfort Man’s Cannibalfly Close-Up Wins August Portion of Forest Preserve Photo Contest