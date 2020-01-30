Local High School Teams Play Saturday At Lewis University
Will County Winter Classic
A brand new event will bring a little flare to local high school boys basketball games. Brett Hespell is the boys basketball coach at Lockport Township High School and this weekend his team will play Plainfield South at Lewis University. The inaugural Will County Winter Classic will be played on Saturday, February 1st at Lewis University. Hespell hopes this becomes a yearly event.
The latest Chicago Sun-Times Super 25 high school basketball rankings has Joliet West ranked 12th and Bolingbrook ranked 20th.
6:00 p.m. Bolingbrook vs. Joliet West
7:30 p.m. Lockport vs. Plainfield South
The free throws will be flying all day at the Neil Carey Arena at Lewis University. WJOL will be broadcasting all four games. The Lewis women’s basketball game gets underway at 1 p.m., the men at 3 p.m., and the two high school games being played in the inaugural Will County Winter Classic at Lewis get underway at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door.