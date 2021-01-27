Local Hospital Setting Up Tentative Vaccine Clinics For Educators In Will County
A tentative vaccination clinic for educators in Will County is being set up by Silver Cross Hospital and AMITA Health is likely to participate as well.
If approved by the State of Illinois, educators could begin making appointments to start on Feb. 2nd followed by a second vaccine shot to occur three weeks later on Feb. 23.
WJOL obtained a letter from Silver Cross Hospital outlining the plan. The hospital will be administering the Pfizer vaccine which requires a booster shot 21 days later. In essence, Silver Cross Hospital would deal with the logistics of registering, scheduling and reminding educators when they can receive the vaccine.
There are five dates in February to schedule the vaccine: Feb, 2, 11, 15, 19 and 26th with the booster dates of Feb. 23, March 4, 8, 12, 19th. The clinics will be open 6:30 am. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. This is a tentative schedule, which is subject to change.
Illinois began phase 1b of the COVID vaccination process on Monday, to include:
First responders: Firefighters (including volunteers) and Law Enforcement Officers (LEOs). EMS personnel are considered under Phase 1A.
Corrections Officers
Food and Agriculture Workers
Postal Service Workers
Manufacturing Workers
Grocery Store Workers
Public Transit Workers
Education Workers, including teachers and support staff
Daycare Workers
Silver Cross Hospital created the tentative schedule at the behest of Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant in the hope of getting more clarity on the distribution of vaccines to educators in Will County. On Tuesday, Lincoln-Way School District 210 Superintendent Scott Tingley told WJOL radio that to date, the Will County Health Department has not reached out to school districts with a plan to vaccinate in phase 1b.