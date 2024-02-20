Local Lawmaker Highlights New Tax Breaks, Tax Resources for Residents

With tax season here, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, is urging residents to take advantage of the newly expanded state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and other resources the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) offers taxpayers.

“As a certified public accountant, I know how impactful tax breaks can be for working families,” said Manley. “That’s why I am encouraging residents to see if they qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit, which helps low to moderate income workers save on their tax bill.”

According to IDOR, in 2023 over 53,000 taxpayers claimed the federal EITC without claiming the state EITC, leaving nearly $25 million unclaimed. To ensure that residents are taking advantage of the tax breaks they’re entitled to, Manley is highlighting the state EITC, which was expanded this year to include workers ages 18-24 and over 65. Taxpayers who qualify for the EITC will see a greater reduction in taxes this year, with the state EITC matching 20% of the federal EITC, up from 18%. For more information on the EITC and to see if you qualify, please visit tax.illinois.gov/programs/eitc. Manley is also highlighting IDOR’s tax preparation assistance programs for seniors and low to moderate income families. For more information, please visit tax.illinois.gov/individuals/free-tax-preparation-resources.

During her time in the General Assembly, Manley has worked to provide tax relief to residents. Last year, she passed a state budget that committed $50 million in new funding for municipalities and $350 million in new funding for school districts, ensuring that they have the resources they need to provide quality services without having to rely on raising property taxes on local property owners. Manley has also supported efforts throughout the years to suspend the sales tax on groceries, school supplies, and other essential goods.

“Year after year, I hear from my constituents about how important it is that we are finding ways to reduce their costs, whether it’s taxes, healthcare, childcare, or other expenses,” said Manley. “Securing residents additional tax breaks is one of my top priorities during the upcoming legislative session, and I look forward to continuing to provide taxpayers with tax relief.”