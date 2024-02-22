1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Local Lawmaker Introduces Bill Legalizing Psilocybin Mushrooms for Medicinal Use

February 22, 2024 3:12PM CST
Share
Local Lawmaker Introduces Bill Legalizing Psilocybin Mushrooms for Medicinal Use
Courtesty – Rachel Ventura

Illinois lawmakers are considering the legalization of psilocybin mushrooms for medicinal use in the state.  Local State Senator Rachel Ventura introduced the bill, pointing to research showing the effects of psilocybin mushrooms in treating patients suffering from PTSD, anxiety and depression.  It would also help generate money for the state through a 15 percent tax.  The bill is scheduled to be heard in the executive committee within the next couple of weeks.    

Popular Posts

1

Fatal Crash In Joliet This Morning
2

Victims Identified In Sunday's Fatal West Side Crash
3

St. Joseph Joliet Parishioners Blindsided By Bishop Ronald A. Hicks Decision
4

Sauk Village Man Charged With Death Of Daughter
5

All Lanes Of Eastbound I-80 Closed Due To A Serious Crash

Recent Posts