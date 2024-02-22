Local Lawmaker Introduces Bill Legalizing Psilocybin Mushrooms for Medicinal Use
February 22, 2024 3:12PM CST
Illinois lawmakers are considering the legalization of psilocybin mushrooms for medicinal use in the state. Local State Senator Rachel Ventura introduced the bill, pointing to research showing the effects of psilocybin mushrooms in treating patients suffering from PTSD, anxiety and depression. It would also help generate money for the state through a 15 percent tax. The bill is scheduled to be heard in the executive committee within the next couple of weeks.