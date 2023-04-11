Local Leaders Weigh In On Chicago’s Pick To Host DNC

The selection of Chicago to host the Democratic National Convention next year is being viewed as a potential economic boon for the city. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said the convention would generate up to 200-million dollars for the local economy and draw 50-thousand visitors in one week. Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson says Chicago is unmatched when it comes to hosting events of this scale. The 1996 Democratic Convention was credited with helping revitalize the West Loop neighborhood.