Local Leaders Weigh In On Chicago’s Pick To Host DNC

April 11, 2023 1:26PM CDT
The Chicago skyline is seen along Chicago River Nov. 28, 2022, in Chicago. Democrats have chosen Chicago to host their 2024 national convention. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

The selection of Chicago to host the Democratic National Convention next year is being viewed as a potential economic boon for the city.  Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said the convention would generate up to 200-million dollars for the local economy and draw 50-thousand visitors in one week.  Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson says Chicago is unmatched when it comes to hosting events of this scale.  The 1996 Democratic Convention was credited with helping revitalize the West Loop neighborhood.

