Local Minister Changes His Mind Regarding NorthPoint
A local minister who just last week voiced his support for the Compass Buissness Park is now changing his position. Lonnie Posley from the New Canaanland Christian Church in Joliet was part of a press conference last Saturday in which a group described at Joliet’s Faith Leaders spoke out in support of the controversial Compass Business Park. NorthPoint Properties is asking the city of Joliet to annex over 1,200 acres of land 1/2 mile south of Breen Road and East of Chicago Road for development of the logistic facility. A group called “The Concerned Ministerial Alliance of Will County” held a press conference with Patrick Robinson of NorthPoint to speak out in favor of the facility and the economic benefits they say the project will bring. The group even at one point placed their hands on and prayed around Robinson to show their support. However two local pastors Herbert Brooks and Warren Dorris said that they didn’t know anything about this group or their affiliation with the city. Well know Posley is changing his tune, as sources to WJOL say that Posely has been inundated with complaints and emails and has now decided to join forces with the opposition group “Say No to NorthPoint.” The Joliet City Council plans on voting on the annexation regarding the Compass Business Park at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 17th.