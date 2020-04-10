      Breaking News
Local Newspaper Chain Ends 15-Year Run

Apr 10, 2020 @ 12:16pm
A man walks by a newsstand set up at the side of the road. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)

A suburban newspaper chain has ended a 15 year run due to an advertiser drought brought on by the coronavirus. 22nd Century Media ran 14 newspapers in the Chicagoland area with several located in Will County with a focus on hyper local news and sports coverage. Approximately 40 people have lost their jobs including 20 Newsroom positions. Subscribers are expected to receive a full refund for their print or online subscriptions. 22nd Century Media ran the following papers in Will County: The Frankfort Station, The Homer Horizon, The Lockport Legend, The Mokena Messenger, The New Lenox Patriot.

