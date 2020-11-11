Local Nonprofit Agencies & Small Business Owners Encouraged to Apply for CARES Act funding
Will County Buidling
Local nonprofit agencies and small business owners are encouraged to apply for funding from the federal coronavirus relief program, CARES Act. Will County received $121 million to assist local nonprofits agencies, small business owners, and local government with significant impacts resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.
“I strongly encourage any nonprofit agency or small business owner to apply for this funding,” said County Executive Denise Winfrey. “We still have federal funds available and we want to get them into the hands of the people that need it the most. We have created a simple link on our county website to walk people step by step through the application process.”
Nonprofit 501 (c) organizations, including places of worship and faith-based institutions that automatically qualify as a 501 (c) (3) organization, are encouraged to apply for grants of up to $2000 to cover COVID-19 pandemic expenses such as Personal Protective Equipment, sanitation services or other costs to help comply with public health mandates, and/or enhance their delivery options to meet increased demand for services.
The eligibility criteria for small business has increased. Now businesses with up to 50 employees and less than $5 million in annual revenue are eligible to apply. Applicants must document revenue loss and/or an increase in expenses directly related to COVID-19. The business must have been operating on or before February 15, 2020 and be in good standing with the State of Illinois and Will County. Home-based businesses and sole proprietors located within the county are eligible to apply.
For complete eligibility criteria, more information, or to submit an application, please visit the website: https://www.willcountyillinois.com/CARES-Act. Select the tab on the right side of the page for nonprofit or local business. All nonprofit and small business assistance grant applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, November 16.