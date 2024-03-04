Local Nonprofit Culminates 2023 Milestone – Over $32,000 in Gifts Donated to Children Battling Cancer – ahead of Inaugural Gala

Miracles for Mya, a beacon of hope for families grappling with pediatric cancer, is proud to announce that it is capping off its milestone 2023 holiday season – providing over $32,000 in gifts to children battling cancer – with an inaugural Miracles for Mya Gala on March 9th, 2024. All gala proceeds will support the charity’s ongoing mission to deliver joy and support to children with cancer and their families.

“We launched Miracles for Mya after our daughter, Mya Tinajero, was diagnosed with stage IV Neuroblastoma, and lost her battle in 2017,” said Misti Alberico Tinajero, President of Miracles for Mya. “Mya was always very generous, kind, and brave and after she gained her angelic wings, we felt compelled to honor her memory by carrying out ‘miracles’ for other families on her behalf. Mya fought long and hard for 6 years, never once believing that she couldn’t conquer cancer. We want to share that hope with kids fighting the same battle.”

Since its founding in 2018, Miracles for Mya has donated over 6,500 toys to children at local area hospitals throughout Northeastern Illinois. Over $100,000 in toys and aid has been distributed by the charity in the last six years, including the 2023 holiday season, with $32,000 in gifts donated to children battling cancer.

“The Miracles for Mya Gala is not just a fundraiser; it’s a powerful opportunity to raise awareness about pediatric cancer and highlight the profound impact kindness and compassion can have on families in their most challenging moments,” said Antonio Tinajero, Vice President of Miracles for Mya. “Mya left a lasting impression on everyone she encountered. And we, unfortunately, deeply understand how difficult this journey can be, which is why we want to help other families, it’s what Mya would want and expect us to do.”

Learn more, donate or buy ticket go to miraclesformya.org.