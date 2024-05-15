1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Local Police “Cop on a Rooftop” Fundraiser At Various Dunkin’ Locations

May 15, 2024 9:25AM CDT
Cop on a rooftop Joliet Police

This Friday, May 17, 2024, members of the Joliet Police Department will be participating in the annual “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser. From 5:00 a.m. to  12:00 p.m., Joliet Officers and Professional Staff will be at the Dunkin’ located at 800 North Raynor Avenue in Joliet accepting donations for Special Olympics Illinois, a statewide  organization that provides children and adults with developmental disabilities an opportunity to  enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, and social skills through athletic  competition. The Joliet Police Department has participated in this fundraiser for 20 consecutive  years, raising well over $100,000 for Special Olympics Illinois during that time.  

Dunkin’ guests who make any donation will receive a coupon for a free donut. Anyone who  donates $10.00 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee. Illinois Law  Enforcement Torch Run merchandise will also be for sale with 100% of all funds raised go directly to Special Olympics Illinois. 

Local police departments participating at various Dunkin’ locations.

