Local Police “Cop on a Rooftop” Fundraiser At Various Dunkin’ Locations

This Friday, May 17, 2024, members of the Joliet Police Department will be participating in the annual “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser. From 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Joliet Officers and Professional Staff will be at the Dunkin’ located at 800 North Raynor Avenue in Joliet accepting donations for Special Olympics Illinois, a statewide organization that provides children and adults with developmental disabilities an opportunity to enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, and social skills through athletic competition. The Joliet Police Department has participated in this fundraiser for 20 consecutive years, raising well over $100,000 for Special Olympics Illinois during that time.

Dunkin’ guests who make any donation will receive a coupon for a free donut. Anyone who donates $10.00 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee. Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run merchandise will also be for sale with 100% of all funds raised go directly to Special Olympics Illinois.

Local police departments participating at various Dunkin’ locations.