Local School Closings Shift To E-Learning
snow day/md
All Plainfield District 202 schools and facilities will be closed today, Tuesday, February 16th due to snow and hazardous road conditions. Students are to engage in a remote learning day. There will be no in person learning and transportation will not be provided to students.
Wilmington District 209U will have an e-learning day. As will Valley View School District 365U will shift to remote learning today as well.
Providence Catholic High School closed.
This list will be updated throughout the morning.
