Local School District Exploring Options If School Bus Drivers Strike

Coal City Community Unit School District #1 is exploring their options in the event school bus drivers go on strike.

The district is sending out surveys to parents to see if they have an option to get their kids to school. While there are over 21-hundred students in the district from pre-K to grade 12, over 16-hundred students in the district are bus eligible to one of five different buildings.

Illinois Central School bus company’s contract expired last Thursday and an agreement negotiated with the Teamsters Local 179 was voted down by the rank and file. Bus drivers are still working but if negotiations stall school bus drivers could go on strike.