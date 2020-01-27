Local School Holds “Pennies For Patients” Fundraiser For Most Diagnosed Form Of Childhood Cancer
William B. Orenic Intermediate School Students/js
Students from William B. Orenic Intermediate School are asking the public to help their fundraiser. The Young Achiever Service Club is holding their annual “Pennies for Patients” fundraiser to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The funds will be used for blood cancer research and patient support services.
Last year, “Pennies for Patients” raised over $6,000, well over their goal of $4,500. This year their goal is $5,000. WBO is accepting pennies, quarters and dollars. Money can be dropped off in the front office of William B. Orenic Intermediate School located at 5820 W. Theordore Street in Plainfield. Only days left to donate, last day to donate is Friday, January 31st.
Leukemia is the number one most diagnosed form of childhood cancer.
You can drop off money at any Troy school and ask them to send to WBO fundraiser drive. Or online to donate click here.