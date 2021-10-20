Local Staffing Company Offers Vaccines For Community Friday, October 22nd

A Joliet staffing company is teaming up with the Illinois Department of Public Health to help vaccinate the community. The COVID-19 “All-In” vaccination drive is being sponsored by Crown Services and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
All three vaccinates will be offered to the community. Walk-ins are welcome at the Joliet office at 2779 Black Road. The vaccination clinic is being held on Friday, October 22nd between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The second dose for those who chose Pfizer will be scheduled for November 12th at the same location. For those choosing Moderna vaccine, you may schedule your second dose with IDPH. The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is one and done. Click on the Crown Services Media Advisory for more information as the company is also hosting vaccine clinics at their Village Park and Palatine locations.