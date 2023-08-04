Local State Rep. Natalie Manley Recognized as a Leader in Springfield

Illinois state Rep. Natalie Manley (D-Joliet) is being recognized for her hard work and dedication in Springfield and being promoted to deputy majority leader. This is one of the top positions in House Democratic leadership.

Manley says, “During my 11 years in public service my goal has always been the same: ensuring that the needs and values of my constituents are being heard in Springfield.”

Manley was appointed by House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch to the position of deputy majority leader after previously serving as an assistant majority leader since 2019. During her in leadership, Manley has been a part of a number of groundbreaking pieces of legislation that have improved the lives of her constituents. She was a leader in the fight to pass the Reproductive Health Act, ensuring that the reproductive rights of women across Illinois have been protected while the federal government has failed to do so. Manley has also worked to pass a number of sustainable, balanced budgets that increase funding for vital services, such as education and infrastructure spending, while paying down debts and obligations without raising taxes, leading to a number of credit score increases for the state over the past few years.

Manley is a state Rep. representing, Bolingbrook, Joliet, Crest Hill and a portion of Plainfield.