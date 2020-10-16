Local State Rep. Tests Positive For COVID-19
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
State Representative David Allen Welter (R-Morris) issued the following statement today after testing positive for COVID-19:
“I want to let my constituents know that I tested positive for COVID-19 last night. I am experiencing mild symptoms and visited Morris Hospital to be checked out. I have already begun following up with people I have been in contact with in recent days to notify them of my positive test. I take COVID-19 seriously, as we all should, and will quarantine for 14 days as recommended by the CDC. I would like to express my thanks to the Morris Hospital staff and all our frontline health care workers for their exceptional care during this pandemic. They are truly our local heroes.”
Representative Welter represents the 75th District, which includes portions of Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle and Will Counties.