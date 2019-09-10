Local State Senator to Run for County Executive
It was in mid-August that Will County Executive Larry Walsh announced that he would not run in 2020 for a fifth term. Walsh has held the position of County Executive for the past 16 years and has overseen such projects as the new Will County Safety Complex and the construction of the new Will County Courthouse. Now a State Senator is announcing they are running for the position.
State Senator for the 49th District Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant has announced that she will be running for the position of County Executive. Bertino-Tarrant has served as a State Senator since 2013 and served as the Will County Regional Superintendent of Schools from 2007 to 2013. The State Senator has also announced that regardless of the election for county executive she will not be running for another term in Springfield as she is looking forward to continuing public service in Will County.
