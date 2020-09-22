Local Teacher Arrested on Charges of Soliciting a Child
A 51-year-old Frankfort man was arrested on charges of soliciting a child and grooming. Jack L Mecher was arrested by the Will County Sheriff’s office earlier this week. On September 9th Will County Sheriff’s Office Detectives met with the mother of a minor child who wished to report that her daughter was having an inappropriate sexting relationship with her former seventh grade teacher. The mother stated that the teacher was Jack Mecher and he was a teacher at Summit Hill Junior High School. The mother told detectives, that her daughter had told her that Jack Mecher had been having an inappropriate relationship with her daughter at Summit Hill Junior High School, in Mecher’s classroom. Detectives began to conduct the investigation into the allegations, and a Forensic Interviewer at the Will County Child Advocacy Center later interviewed the minor child.
Mecher was taken into custody on a $250,000 arrest warrant. He was questioned about the relationship and made numerous statements to detectives which indicated that a relationship of some kind was taking place. Jack Mecher is currently being housed at the Will County Adult Detention Facility, pending an initial court appearance.