Local Ties For Bradley Mascot

A local businessman isn’t at work today in Joliet. He’s driving to the NCAA basketball tournament in Des Moines, Iowa to see his daughter. That’s right, his daughter. She’s the Bradley mascot named “Kaboom.” Rick Cronholm from Johansen and Anderson tells the Scott Slocum show that his daughter Cassidy auditioned to be the Gargoyle mascot. He’s not surprised she got the position considering her strong abilities in gymnastics.

But here’s the rest of the story, while the Mascot will go to the NCAA tournament, Cassidy will not be the mascot. She’s a freshman so the senior who is the mascot will go. But Cassidy impressed the cheerleading coach with her gymnastics abilities so she’ll be at the NCAA tournament as a cheerleader.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins today in Des Moines. Games get underway at Wells Fargo Arena at 11:15 this morning as Louisville takes on Minnesota. The game immediately following that will feature Michigan State facing Bradley. The nightcap begins at 5:50 with Nevada against Florida before Michigan and Montana wrap things up. Second-round games will take place Saturday.