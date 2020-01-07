Local Village Becomes Fifth In Will County To Approve Marijuana Sales
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
The Village of Channahon has narrowly approved the sale of recreational marijuana. At Monday night’s council meeting, Channahon Mayor Missey Schumacher cast the deciding vote, it was 4-3. No one has approached Channahon expressing interest in locating there, but this vote paves the way for someone to open a pot shop. Village staff will begin working on zoning requirements immediately. In December, Channahon passed the sales tax on marijuana in the event recreational sales were approved. Channahon becomes the 5th town in Will County to approved the sale of recreational marijuana, joining Joliet, Manhattan, Morris and Romeoville.