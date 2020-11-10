Local Villages Encourage Residents To View Veterans Day Ceremonies On Social Media
Veterans Day memorials will be different this year due to COVID-19. The Village of Bolingbrook will hold a Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony at 11 a.m. in the Village Board Room at Village Hall. The ceremony will be broadcast via Facebook and BCTV. Due to COVID-19 restrictions this year’s ceremony will be limited to 25 people. Residents are encouraged to participate through Bolingbrook’s live stream on Facebook.
In Romeoville, Mayor John Noak, Village Trustees, and members of the American Legion will record a video from the Edward “Doc” McCartan Veteran Memorial, which will be posted on romeoville.org and village social media channels later that day. Residents are encouraged to visit the memorial at 11 Montrose Drive throughout the day, but please note the location will be closed between 9 am and 10 am that morning for filming. They ask that anyone visiting the memorial to follow social distancing policies
In Joliet, feel free to stop by American Legion Post 1080 on Ingalls Drive between 11 AM and 12 Noon for a take-out lunch. All Veterans and those wishing to say “Hi” are welcome to stop by. You’ll receive a wrapped hot dog or brat, with chips and a drink, go to. While you are there, consider leaving a Toys for Tots donation. OR, drop off a card to be delivered to a Veteran at a nursing home. They can be purchased, or homemade. And EVERYONE, please consider doing something special for a Veteran this Wednesday, and thank them EVERYDAY for their service.
WJOL has learned that Homer Glen has canceled Veterans Day ceremonies.