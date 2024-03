WJOL has learned that a lockdown at Joliet West High School has been lifted. It was just after 12:00 p.m. that the lockdown was issued after gunshots were fired off campus but in the area of Joliet West High School. The lockdown was lifted at 12:20 p.m. after the Joliet Police Department notified the school that there was not a threat in the area.

This is a developing story.